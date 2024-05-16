She Took Up An Extra Seat On A Crowded Bus With Her Bag, So Someone Called Her Out And Made Her Think Twice.
by Abby Jamison
There are unwritten rules when it comes to public spaces, and especially with transportation.
This person took up two seats on the bus, and now she’s wondering if she did the wrong thing.
Let’s hear what happened…
AITA for taking up 2 seats on a bus?
I ride the bus because I can’t afford a car, insurance, gas, etc. I’m 19F and live in the US. For context.
A couple days ago I was on a bus that wasn’t that busy. Not empty, but there were multiple unused seats and no one had to stand.
I had just gone shopping and had heavy bags that were hard to carry and hardly fit in front of my legs.
She did something any of us would.
So I sat in one seat and placed my bags on the seat next to me, essentially taking up 2 seats on my own.
Since it wasn’t crowded when I got on I didn’t see an issue and like I said the bags were super heavy and hurt to carry so I wanted to set them down.
The bus ride was kind of long and as it went on more and more people got on the bus. It eventually got pretty crowded to the point where some people had to stand up.
I didn’t ever move my bag or offer the seat to someone.
And nothing seemed out of order.
In my experience most people don’t want to sit next to strangers anyway and a lot of the time people will end up standing instead of sitting in an empty seat next to someone they don’t know. Also no one said anything to me.
At the last stop (ended at the bus station where pretty much everyone was getting off) someone passive aggressively told me “you could have moved your bag and not been inconsiderate and rude. Everyone wants to sit not just you.”
Or something along those lines.
She was taken aback.
I didn’t really respond because I didn’t know what to say.
The person who said that never asked me to move my stuff, and if they did I probably would have. So I don’t understand how I was being rude?
They could have asked during the ride instead of insulting me after it was already done.
Busses are also generally first come first serve so I think my behavior was normal.
AITA?
Let’s see what the comments said.
This Reddit user points out some facts.
Another commenter says it’s common courtesy.
This commenter was pretty upset by OP’s comments.
But this user thought the other comments were a bit dramatic.
If it were me, I would have moved my bags, just saying!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, daily commute, manners, picture, reddit, sitting on the bus, top, transportation