‘Does anyone need a tiger pillow?’ A Woman Got Three New Pillows Sent to Her From Crate & Barrel After She Asked for a Partial Refund
We’ve all had a lot of BAD experiences with customer service in our lives, but today we’re going to hear about a time when someone actually had a GREAT experience when they had an issue with a product.
Yes, it happens from time to time, folks!
A woman named Jackie posted a video on TikTok and she explained that she received a pillow from Crate & Barrel that had a blue pen mark on it. She tried to get the mark out but couldn’t so she got in touch with Crate & Barrel’s customer service department.
Jackie said, “Before I can even finish typing, I get an email saying, ‘There’s already another one in the mail.’”
She was communicating with a chatbot, so she had to tell the representative that her address had changed. Before she finished, she was told there was yet another pillow on the way in the mail.
The replacement pillow she received at her new address also had blue pen marks so she decided to reach out again and, wouldn’t you know it, there’s ANOTHER pillow sent to her.
So that’s three new pillows total, if you’re keeping track.
At the end of her video, she received an additional package from Crate & Barrel.
She said, “I don’t want to speak too soon, but I’m thinking it’s another pillow.”
The caption to her video reads, “I appreciate their persistence anyway does anyone need a tiger pillow?”
Take a look at her video.
@jackiemcbaddie I appreciate their persistence anyway does anyone need a tiger pillow? #interiordesign #customerservice #homedecor #onlineshopping #customerservicebelike ♬ original sound – JackieMcBaddie
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said this was unmatched customer service.
Another person shared a similar experience they had with Pottery Barn.
And this individual said maybe the folks at Crate & Barrel need to train Prada employees.
I’ll take the tiger pillow! lol
