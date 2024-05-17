His Manager Told Him To Only Do Sales Work In The Morning, So After He Finished His Duties He Started Playing Games The Rest Of The Day
We’ve probably all been asked to do things at work that don’t make sense. I certainly have.
But following orders is part of the gig.
But this employee’s GM hit the roof when he found out his employee was literally playing games on company time.
Boss: Under No Circumstances – Me: OK
I was working in promotions at a tv station. The GM thought it would be a good idea if I was also a sales assistant.
From 8-12 I was only to do sales stuff, that was it. From 1-5 I was only to work in promotions.
NO EXCEPTIONS!
It’s hard to know what to do, but some people are good at passing time.
Sometimes there was no sales stuff in the morning and other times there was nothing in promotions in the afternoon.
I did what needed to be done on my schedule.
Then he started sending me emails, almost weekly. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES ARE YOU TO WORK ON PROMOTIONS BEFORE LUNCH OR SALES AFTER LUNCH.
Ok, those days with no sales stuff before noon I sat in my office and played games.
What else could GM have meant, though? I can see why he’d be angry, though.
This went on for months until it got back to the GM and he was all, “I didn’t mean that literally.”
Guess UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES means something different to him.
Getting a promotion without increased pay would definitely unhinge someone who already is full of revenge.
I didn’t last too much longer. I was put in charge of Production and Promotions with zero help.
I asked the GM for a raise and he told me that my low pay was job security. He didn’t even want to give me the Creative Services Director title.
That’s not cool, though. I wonder why he caved.
I ordered new business cards with that title anyways and he eventually caved.
This sounds like a storyline in a movie.
I was sent to Vegas for the yearly Promotional Convention.
Blew off the whole convention and partied while charging it all to the station. Went to Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. Saw Jerry Seinfeld. Saw Love. Charged it all and tons of booze to the station.
Made it a day and a half back before getting fired.
What did he ask him to do? We’re missing some information.
Had a sales guy whine to the GM because I was so busy and wouldn’t drop everything to kiss his ***. Told him to go **** himself.
Later on that day I was brought into the GM’s office with the sales guy to apologize.
So when does he start taking medication for high blood pressure?
Kind of lost it and told them both to go **** themselves.
Fired the next morning.
I’m happy for you, but please work on that anger.
Best thing that ever happened to me.
I’m self employed and make more than double what I made at the station with no *** to kiss.
Let’s see what the commenters had to say.
Yep. I don’t really see why the GM is the bad guy in all this.
That would explain it. Radio seems like such an insecure industry.
Agreed. If he wants our sympathy, he should have left that stuff out.
Exactly. I hate when managers spin things like this and then act like they were doing the right thing.
Definitely. I have the impression that the GM was pretty lenient.
Sometimes the best thing you can do for your life is to change the industry you work in.
It sounds like all parties are happier now.
