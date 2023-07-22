‘Goodwill ain’t Goodwilling no more.’ A Customer Discovered Shoes She Donated to Goodwill for Sale for $25
I’m not the type of person who gets worked up when it comes to how much items will be sold for after I donate them.
I trust that they’re in good hands and that the profit goes to a good cause.
But a woman shared a video on TikTok where she seemed pretty peeved that shoes that she donated to a Goodwill store were way overpriced, in her opinion.
In her video, she said, “So I donated these shoes last week to Goodwill. Why they in here for 20 dollars?”
She then showed another pair that she donated that were on sale for $25.
She ended her video saying, “Goodwill ain’t Goodwilling no more.”
Hmmm…are things that are donated to Goodwill sold for prices that are too high?
Take a look at the video.
@bigpressure854 I will not be donating to Good will anymore this is just crazy #Goodwill ♬ original sound – Big Pressure
Check out the comments people made about the video.
This viewer made a VERY sarcastic comment about where these profits are going.
Another individual said they don’t donate there anymore.
And this TikTokker said the prices at Goodwill stores have gotten ridiculous.
Seriously… has inflation just destroyed all the goodness in the world?!