Dog Owner Lets His Pooch Harass Others In The Park While He Does Yoga, So A Fellow Pet Owner Makes Sure His Van’s Tires Lose All Their Air
by Ashley Ashbee
Part of being a responsible dog owner involves making sure your dog doesn’t bother others.
That usually involves keeping them on a leash and watching them like a hawk.
Check out the bad encounter with the poster and his dog had with another dog at the park – and see how OP goes vigilante on him in less than legal fashion.
Won’t control your dogs? Lets help you then …
We take our little dog to the local park every day and he loves socializing with the other dogs.
Oh, a guy doing yoga. He must be a nice dude…
This one dude used to turn up to do his yoga poses in the middle of the park.
Unfortunately, not, despite the zen. Poor little dog.
While Dude was posing on one foot and getting all zen, the dogs would terrorize us, racing at us, barking and growing, bowling over our little dog and making him yelp in pain (they were sheepdog size so pretty big compared to him).
Irresponsible, inconsiderate people shouldn’t have dogs.
The first time it happened Dude called them off.
The second time he didn’t bother even when I yelled at him to control his dogs.
The third time I called the local council to report him. They did try to help but by then the situation had *ahem* resolved itself lol
Aw, poor dog. Sounds painful and must have been traumatic!
Hubby turned up at the park one day, saw no van so let out dog off leash to play.
Dude turns up and the usual chaos unfolds while he gets all yoga-zen.
The dogs did hurt our dog that day, he was limping for the rest of the day.
I don’t condone this, but I don’t feel sorry for the Dude either.
Hubby got out of there pretty fast and as he left he passed the van (which was out of sight of Zen Dude).
The van had 4 lovely plump air-filled tyres on it so hubby in his genius liberated the air from 3 tires and then walked home.
Good. But now he’s bothering dogs at another park somewhere…
The van was gone by that evening, we’re not sure how. We didn’t see Zen Dude back at the park again 😅😅😅
(I’m waving my hand at the computer.) Buh-bye.
He has since sold his house and moved away so w are free to enjoy our park permanently 😊😊😊
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
Hey mom, I found my new favorite insult! I’m definitely using this one.
Nice pun. There were a lot of comedians in the comments.
Maybe the woof starts to sound like an Om?
A bunch of people joked that deflating the tires was in keeping with a zen lifestyle.
Might prevent a fatal injury, but I assure you, irresponsible dog owners go to these parks, too.
Doggone it, some folks are irresponsible.
Sorry, the puns in the comments rubbed off on me.
