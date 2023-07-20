‘I don’t know what this key does.’ A HOA Told a Woman She Had to Clean Out Her Storage Unit… But She Didn’t Know She Had One
Nothing like a little monkey wrench to turn your day in a new direction, right?
And a woman was quite surprised to learn that she had a storage unit that she had no idea even existed…and she only found out about it when her homeowners association let her know that the unit needed to be cleaned out.
In her TikTok video, the woman said, “This morning, I got a really weird email from my HOA that said I had to clean everything out of my storage unit.”
Plot twist: she didn’t know she had a storage unit!
She talked about how she was confused about this news and that she finally realized what an unknown key on her keyring was for.
She said, “This is an extra house key, this is an extra mail key, and then I don’t know what this key does so I’m guessing that means it’s storage. At first I thought that it was just another copy of the master key.”
She paid a visit to her storage space and said, “It’s kind of cool to have somewhere to store my stuff.”
I’d call that a win!
Check out her video.
@grehs_I was so curious to see what was in there♬ original sound – Grace
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said they know what she should do.
Another individual said they’d never use that storage unit.
And this TikTokker said they had a similar experience recently.
Hey, if she’s cool with it, I’d call that a win!