‘I thought it was a waste of time and money.’ Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Not Taking His Girlfriend to Nice Restaurants Because She Eats Like a Little Kid
by Justin Gardner
No one wants to be told that they eat like a little kid because it’s pretty insulting, right?0
But I gotta say, I don’t think I’d be too thrilled with a partner who didn’t like to try new and different foods.
That’s one of the things that keeps life interesting!
But this guy seems pretty fed up with his girlfriend’s eating habits and he asked the fine folks on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page if he was out of line for refusing to take her to nice restaurants.
Let’s take a look and see what’s going on here…
AITA for refusing to take my girlfriend to nice places because she eats like a kid?
“My girlfriend is an incredibly picky eater.
Like I said in my title, she eats like she is 10 years old.
In fact I’ll give a short list of things she refuses to eat; Unflavored water, fish (excluding fried shrimp), anything with bones, cheese other than sharp cheddar, spinach, onions, garlic, pasta without red sauce, eggs, spicy food, aioli, ketchup, potatoes (other than french fries), pastries with fruit, citrus, sausage or any “non-American” food.
This compares to me, someone who grew up in multiple different regions of the US and lived in abroad for a few years, so I’m a bit more adventurous when it comes to food.
Whenever me and my girlfriend go out somewhere nice she ends up getting the same meals usually either a burger or chicken tenders and fries. We could be going to an authentic Nepalese restaurant and she will get the french fries and white rice.
To me it’s kind of embarrassing to go to a restaurant where there is a dress code and for her to order chicken tenders and fries. It especially bothers me that since I typically pay, I end up paying 15 bucks for chicken tenders that I could get from the freezer section at Walmart for 5 bucks.
Recently in our area a very nice dinner place opened up and my girlfriend has been dying to go. I took a look at the place and the menu and saw that it looked nice but the food was kind of pricy. She said she was probably gonna get chicken tenders as per usual. I asked her what’s the point of going then if I can toss some tenders in the air fryer for her and not spend a ridiculous amount of money on it.
She asked why I had an attitude about this and I told her that I thought it was a waste of time and money to go to a nice place to get little kid food. She interpreted this as me calling her a little kid. I clarified that I wasn’t calling her a child, however it is kinda childish for her to eat the way she does. I also said that if she’s gonna order food we can make at home theres not aby point in us going anywhere.
This lead to an argument about me thinking I’m better than her.
AITA?”
Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person said he’s NTA and taking her somewhere nice would be pointless.
Another reader said “upscale” means different things to different people, but this guy is definitely NTA.
And this individual said he’s NTA and that his girlfriend needs to get over this.
Gotta be honest… if my girlfriend only ever ordered “kids menu” food… she wouldn’t be my girlfriend anymore.
Sorry, not sorry.