Parenting is a hard job because you have to decide in the moment when to encourage them and when to punish them, and how severe to be.

What would you do if your son had skipped several days of school and then lied about it?

That is what the dad in this story is dealing with, so he deleted his son’s YouTube account, but now he thinks this may have been too severe.

AITA for deleting my son’s YouTube account with more than 20k subscribers for skipping school? I’m a father of two kids. One of them is my daughter who’s in college and another is my son who’s a high-schooler.

Social media can have a very negative impact on kids.

I’m not too strict, but I was very suspicious of my children getting social media. I’m not exactly young and I thought social media would be bad for them, but eventually I gave in and let them get social media.

YouTube is very popular.

My son eventually decided to get YouTube and he created a channel. I wasn’t very used to social media, so I didn’t do any stuff like creating accounts to see what they were posting like many other parents do. Around 5-6 months ago, my son ran into my room screaming and jumping around yelling about how he reached 1,000 subscribers on YouTube.

That is a big accomplishment.

By now, I was more used to the platform and social media in general, and I congratulated him. If I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t really care that much, but he seemed really excited and I didn’t want to ruin that for him.

Wow, he is really doing well.

Then, around 3 months ago, a similar thing happened, he reached 10,000 subscribers. Once again, he ran around screaming in joy about this news. He seemed so happy and excited about this, I congratulated him, and let him do his own thing.

He is growing rapidly, which is a good sign.

A month ago, he ended up reaching 20,000 subscribers which was an amazing achievement to him. He was so happy and I actually felt kind of proud of him. This was very rare so it was nice to hear that he was getting very popular in whatever community he was posting in.

Well, this isn’t good.

Two days ago, the school told me that my son hadn’t been in school the past 3 days, saying that he hasn’t showed up to any classes and they were curious as to why. I was extremely confused as to why and it hit me that he was skipping entire school days doing god-knows-what.

Did he really think he was going to get away with it?

When he got home from “school,” I confronted him about the call from school. He lied and said that he has been at school this whole time and that wasn’t true, but I knew that was a lie. I told him to hand over his phone and kept it in my room.

No surprise that he is upset, but it is his own fault.

He got mad and stormed into his room, slamming the door behind him. I have one major policy in my house, and that’s don’t slam doors in my face, especially when I’m mad.

You should never punish people out of anger or frustration.

In frustration, I went onto his YouTube channel (Since I have access to his YouTube channel) and I deleted his YouTube channel. I didn’t tell him when this happened, and since he didn’t have his laptop with him, which is what he used to make his videos, he had no way of knowing I deleted it.

I’m not surprised that he is angry.

Yesterday, I told him that I deleted his YouTube channel, and I don’t think I’ve seen him angrier. He screamed at me saying I was the worst father ever and he hates me a ton.

Honestly, he should feel guilty.

I feel a tiny bit guilty about this but I’ve talked to him numerous times about not skipping school. AITA?

Yeah, the punishment was pretty severe, and it was given in a moment of frustration, which is never good. Hopefully, there is a way to restore the account.

Let’s see what the commenters have to say about it.

He should have been much calmer when choosing a punishment.

I don’t see how it was revenge.

Here is someone who says he was way out of line.

This is certainly true.

I think this commenter is going a bit far.

His punishment was an overreaction, hopefully he can fix this.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.