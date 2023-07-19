Is This Person Wrong for Embarrassing Their Own Father? Here’s What People Said.
AITA for embarrassing my father by offering to stop telling my children that I love them.
“I call my kids Boy (15) and Girl (16). I love the Simpsons and I always thought it was funny that Homer referred to Bart as Boy and Bart called him Homer. With my father everything was yes sir no sir.
I also constantly tell my kids that I love them and am proud of them.
For some reason the name thing puts a wild hair up my dad’s ass.
He was over last weekend and he was vociferous about how I’m hurting his grandchildren by not calling them by their names. I told him that my kids were happy and to leave it alone.
He just wouldn’t drop it. So I called my kids over to where we were talking and I asked them if they wanted to be called by their names instead of Boy and Girl.
I said in return they would have to call me Sir not daddy or dad. I said I would accept Father in emotional conversations. But that I would no longer remind them every day that I loved them and was proud of them.
They both did they were happy with the status quo. They know what my relationship with my father is like.
My father got all pissed off and said that’s not what he wanted at all. So I asked him how often he told my sisters and I he loved us or was proud of our accomplishments or just as people.
He said it was a different time. That his father was worse than him. So I asked him if he thought my kids were happier than myself and my sisters were growing up. I pointed out that my kids are happy. They are reasonably well adjusted.
Now he is being pissy and my mom says he is upset that I think he was a bad father.
He wasn’t. He was just emotionally distant. I h**ed it. My sisters both had some therapy to help them choose better men. They both “fell in love” with any guy who gave them attention. My daughter knows her worth and won’t settle for anything but the best. My son has no problem hugging me and telling me or his mom about his life.
They are teens, I know I don’t know everything going on with them. But I’m doing my best to be there and give them the support I never had.
My kids know they are loved. I don’t just say it. I try my best to show it.
My dad thinks I’m being an a**hole for pointing out where he didn’t do great as a father when he tried to criticize my parenting.”
