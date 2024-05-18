Woman Shares The Five Non-Negotiable Rules She Has For Her Boyfriend
by Matthew Gilligan
Relationships can be tough, but the internet is always ready and waiting with advice if you need it.
A woman named Taylor posted a video on TikTok and laid out the five big rules her boyfriend must follow if things are gonna flow smoothly…
Are y’all ready for this?
The first rule is that he’s not allowed to have a female best friend.
“First is super obvious but I would never allow my boyfriend to have a girl best friend. Because I don’t believe in them. I think those get messy.”
The next rule on Taylor’s list: location, location, location.
“I will never not allow my boyfriend to let me know where he’s at. Am I stalking every hour? No, but I feel like it’s just one of those things that when you care about someone, you’ll tell them their whereabouts.”
She added that she thinks it’s a red flag if someone won’t tell their partner where they are.
Taylor then said strip clubs are totally off-limits and Number Four on her list was all about the money.
“I feel like the men paying for 100 percent of everything is just, like, wrong. Especially early on, the guy should take on majority of the bills but I’d be lying if I said, like, I didn’t pay for a dime.”
And finally, Taylor said that she won’t stand for her fella liking bikini pics on Instagram.
“I feel like that’s a huge red flag for obvious reasons. It always makes me sad when I see someone that’s, like, married with kids or just in a relationship and they’re, like, liking girls’ photos, especially, like, provocative ones.”
She sounds delightful and laid back!
Take a look at her video.
@taylordonoghuee
Hot take but just my opinion 🤷🏽♀️
Here’s how people responded.
This person summed it up perfectly.
Another individual made a funny/accurate comment.
And this TikTok said what a lot of us are thinking…
I feel like there are valid arguments on both sides.
And what works for them might not work for you!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · boundaries, controlling, dating, relationships, rules, tiktok, top, trust, videos, viral