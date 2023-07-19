“Maybe it was the retractable sunshade?” A Woman Spent a Whopping $900 at Costco
Groceries ain’t cheap these days, my friends…
And one woman posted a video on TikTok that showed how she even shocked the cashier at Costco with how much she spent…a whopping 900 smackers!
You would probably think that those folks have seen it all, right?
Think again!
The woman and the person she was shopping with guessed how much they thought the grand total would be: she said $542 and her partner said $650.
The final total was $913.90 and the cashier even said “oof” after he saw the total.
The woman was pretty surprised by how expensive it was and said, “You know it’s bad when the cashier says ‘oooff'”.
She said in her caption that she was only going to Costco to get eggs and milk but it seemed like her shopping spree spiraled out of control.
She also added, “Maybe it was the retractable sunshade?”
Check out her video.
@ingriddoddpr When u go to Costco for eggs and milk 😫 Anyone else have this addiction? @Costco Wholesale @Costco Tiktok @CostcoFinds Maybe it was the refractable sunnshade? 😜 . #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #oofaa #foodshopping #foodshoppinghaul #costocondritis ♬ original sound – Ingrid Krumholz Dodd
I think we’ve all gone to Costco and spent way too much, but man… that stings!