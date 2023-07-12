Person Wants to Know if They’re Wrong for Not Giving up Their Seat to a Pregnant Woman
AITA for telling a pregnant woman to sit on the ground instead of giving her my seat?
“My nephews both graduated from high school this morning and I wanted to sit up front so I camped out a bit in front of the entrance. I brought my folding camping chair and my headphones to listen to my show.
About 40 minutes before the school would let us inside, a pregnant woman got next to me since somebody let her in line (I assume her partner). She asked me within 5 minutes (politely admittedly) if she could have my chair as she was going to have trouble standing the whole time.
I said no, sorry I need it more (bad feet/knees) and went back to my things. She asked me again within 2 minutes and the answer was the same. She however got a little mad at me and said that she was going to be struggling the whole time and asked her partner to tell me.
He asked me himself (politely) and I again responded that sorry but I need it more and suggested she could wait in their car or just sit on the ground. At this point the husband directly called me an a**hole but left me alone
AITA?”
