‘She describes herself as a bit of a “mean girl.” Man Wants to Know if He’s Wrong for Telling His Girlfriend to Keep Quiet After Insulting A Sick Friend
by Matthew Gilligan
Silence!
Quiet, you!
Oh, shut up!
Keep your trap closed!
Hmmm, none of those sounds particularly positive, do they?
And the guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page is curious about whether he went too far when he “silenced” his girlfriend.
Did he act like a jerk?
Take a look at his story and see what you think.
AITA for “silencing” my GF?
“I (M28) have been dating my GF, Nancy (F25), for about 2 months now. We met on a blind date that our friends set us up on and have been seeing each other relatively regularly since then. I’m not entirely sure if we are officially BF/GF, but Nancy seems to think so.
She describes herself as a bit of a “mean girl.” I honestly thought she was joking for a while, as she is typically quite nice. However, she has an awful tendency to insult people based primarily on their appearance. These insults can happen anywhere and anytime, and can be targeted at literally anyone. Of course, she never says these things about the person right in front of them.
The other day, I invited Nancy to a family friend’s event we were having. My mother’s friend, Sarah, had just gotten out of the hospital for cancer. Sarah’s family and my family are very close; I’ve known them since I was born and consider them to be extended family.
Due to cancer and chemotherapy, Sarah no longer has hair and is very thin. Once Nancy saw her, she started smirking. I literally pleaded with her not to say anything rude, and she agreed but told me that I was ruining her fun.
Fast forward, I’m chatting with my mother (F55) and sister (F24). Nancy walks by and says hello. She chats for a bit before starting to make several highly offensive jokes about Sarah and her appearance. I will not repeat anything, but her jokes mainly pertained to baldness and anorexia.
My mother and sister looked mortified, and so was I. I literally had my jaw hanging open for a good few seconds. Once I snapped out of it, I firmly told Nancy to stop and that no one found her sh**ty sense of humor funny except herself. She got upset and said that I was being controlling and misogynistic for trying to silence her.
I maintained my position and reaffirmed that her comments were insane. She got even more upset and asked that we leave. I said it would be rude for me to go, as it was still relatively early, and she ended up leaving on her own.
AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
One person said he’s NTA and asked why he’s with this woman in the first place…
Another individual shared what they think he should say to her.
And this individual said his GF is just na a**hole, plain and simple.
Wow… I can’t believe anybody would actually do this to a sick person.
What a jerk!