‘This is really causing some issues.’ She Left Her Sister in the Hospital After She Had a Birth Tragedy. Was She Wrong?

AITA for leaving my sister in hospital while she had a stillbirth because I had to do my MCAT?
“My sister Mia and I are usually close but this is really causing some issues. I didn’t think I did anything wrong here, but now I don’t even know and I’d like some third party insight. This happened in April.
(Also if anyone’s curious I’m 22 and she’s 28.)
Mia had a high risk pregnancy, placenta previa and some other issues. She eventually had to get a c-section a week earlier than expected, but the baby was stillborn, which was terrible.
I had my MCAT the day after Mia delivered, and she’d told me before that she wanted me to stay with her, we talked before they took her in and she was a screaming crying mess. I ended up leaving since I had my exam early morning, and I came back to the hospital as soon as I finished. I did hear the awful news that the baby was stillborn before the exam but I didn’t go then.
So a few days pass and Mia’s super pissed at me, saying I ditched her during the worst time of her life. I told her I was really sorry but I had to do my MCAT. I know she’s going through a really difficult time, but she completely went off at me, saying I could’ve just done it another day and I thought some test was more important than her and her baby’s life, and that I deserve to fail.
Mia’s still saying I’m selfish and at the least, I could’ve just gone to the exam directly from the hospital and stayed with her the rest of the time. A lot of extended family know now, and some are saying what I did was terrible. My mom agrees with me, but is saying to just let Mia be because she went through a trauma.”
