She Won’t Meet Her Boyfriend’s Friends Unless They Apologize to Her. Is She Wrong?
Hey, sometimes you need to lay down the law when it comes to your feelings getting hurt and getting the apology you think you deserve.
I totally get it!
So is this woman acting like an a**hole for refusing to meet her boyfriend’s friends until they apologize to her for what they did?
Take a look at her story and see if you think she’s going too far.
AITA for refusing to meet my BF’s friends unless they apologize to me?
“A couple of weeks ago, my (24f) bf’s (27m) friends found a Tinder account with my pictures on it and matched with it. I have not met my bfs friends yet but they know what I look like because my bf showed them pictures.
They showed my bf the account and my bf called me immediately to tell me about it. I haven’t used tinder in over a year and tinder is supposed to delete inactive accounts after 7 days, so i knew it wasn’t mine. His friend also messaged with the account that weekend but I was with my bf watching a movie at that exact time so my bf didn’t really believe the account was mine either.
But his friends weren’t convinced that i wasn’t cheating. I could hear them yelling things through the phone like “Make that b**ch prove herself!” “You’re gf is a whre!” along with other really degrading names. My bf told them to shut up as I was on the verge of tears. I went on FaceTime w all of them while the friend messaged the account. They made me show my hands and my phone on the video call the whole time.
The catfisher messaged back and I was proven innocent. None of them apologized to me. They only apologized to my bf which felt even more disrespectful. Apparently, those friends are hosting a party this weekend and my bf wants me to meet the group for the first time. But I don’t want anything to do with them until they apologize to me for calling me names.
My bf understands but also says that it would mean a lot if I could at least give his friends another chance since they were actually just doing their best to support him since he has been cheated on in the past.
WIBTA if I refused?”
