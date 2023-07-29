‘The bill came out to more than $2,000.’ A Waitress Complained About Receiving a $10 Tip From a Bachelorette Party She Waited on All Night
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sounds like a nightmare…
Straight from the depths of HELL.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about working as a server for a bachelorette party in Nashville and she called it the “worst possible experience.”
The woman said she waited on 20-30 women which turned out to be her only table of the night. She gave the women $100 worth of free food to celebrate their evening out and things seemed to be going just fine…
Until it was time to pay the bill…
She said that the bill came out to more than $2,000 for the party.
The table took 40 minutes to clean up and the woman was shocked to find out that she was left…wait for it…TEN DOLLARS.
And, to make things worse, she had to tip out her fellow employees.
She said, “All in all, I ended up paying the restaurant for me to hang out with this bachelorette party all night.”
She still had a positive attitude about her terrible experience and said that she hoped the women had a fun night out in Nashville.
Check out what she had to say.
@alisonnfit the wine was pretty good though. #server #nashville #ilovemyjob ♬ original sound – Alison
And here’s how people reacted to her video.
This person said she should have gotten a HUGE tip.
Another person said they wouldn’t have been able to handle this.
And one individual said they couldn’t believe her co-workers took some of her money.
Real talk… the base pay for servers needs to be raised and tipping out the other people should be outlawed.
Restaurants are getting away with sooooo much financial nonsense because of outdated laws.