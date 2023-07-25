‘The place will stink to high heaven.’ A Man Got Petty Revenge After His Family Was Kicked Out of an Airbnb
Kick my family out, Enjoy the smell
“A few years ago, My family, wife and kids went to a new country for a couple weeks, and had booked a rather nice airbnb. It cost $4000 for two weeks, so it better be nice.
Anyhow, we were offered the services of the housekeeper at $20 a day, after three days, I decided to call her, and have her come, but right away, I got a weird feeling from her, so I told her just to clean for a couple hours, and I would pay her for the whole day. I didn’t want her in the house when we weren’t there.
While that ticked her off so she told the owners we had ruined the place, and caused a bunch of damage. They immediately emailed me and said we needed to get out, and they were calling the cops on us, and weren’t refunding us.
Feeling vulnerable in another country with a family to protect isn’t a fun situation, but luckily we secured a motel nearby (major downgrade, but had availability).
After arguing back and forth with the owner via email, I told the host we wouldn’t leave, and they would have to get the cops to come unless someone came and brought me a cash refund.
So lo and behold a property manager shows up (actually ended up being my neighbour a few months later) and walks through the property. He can’t find anything wrong with it, calls up the owners and has a big argument with them. Pays me the refund and then cancels the owners as a client. He said he had never seen someone so crazy as these owners.
So where is the petty revenge??? While what the property manager didn’t know is that I left a bunch of sausages in the toilet tanks, so by the time the owners come back, I’m pretty sure the place will stink to high heaven.
Small Victories.”
