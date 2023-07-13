Jul 13, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 744

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 744

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Johannesburg, South Africa
Facial reconstruction of Alexander the Great
S*x education, India edition
Boosh!
It just stuck
Two large koi fish?
One of six to survive a 124-man recon during first landing on Normandy
Flip-flop fix
This “rug” is a carving in the hardwood floor
Rescued a bird
An unexpected transformation
Man in shorts and a blazer reporting the news on his iPhone
Get it, girl
Haunted creek
Very delicious-looking sand
Peace and tranquility at the Louvre
The flying obstacle
5-year-old invited his kindergarten class to his adoption and they all showed up
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

He Cut His Son’s College Fund Because He Won’t Visit Him. Is He Wrong?
The Window Is Closing for EV Startups
How much social interaction do you actually need?
Ramen-Fried Eggs Are a Textural Delight
The Greatest Hospitality Story Ever
To Tame Inflation, Gen Z Is Turning to Cash
From Walter White to Wes Anderson, Bryan Cranston Comes Back for More
As if Relationships Weren’t Already Hard Enough, ‘Micro-Cheating’ Is the Newest Trend
Inside Jail Time Records, a Music Label Started in a Notorious Prison
Five Underappreciated Sci-Fi TV Shows To Binge This Summer, Ranked

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report Volume 744 The Shirk Report Volume 744

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter