Jul 9, 2023

‘They have all the essentials!’ Woman Shows Off The Amazing Grocery Store In Her Apartment Building and We’re Officially Jealous

Fancy new apartment buildings are popping up in cities all over the country and some of them are decked out to the nines with amenities that would have been unthinkable for apartment dwellers even a few short years ago.

And a woman named Julianna shared a video on TikTok that documents her apartment building in Miami that comes complete with a grocery store so residents don’t have to go very far at all to get food and other goods.

No more walking down busy city streets with armfuls of groceries, friends!

Well, at least for some people…

Julianna starts her video by saying “I’m on my period and I want chocolate” and she shows viewers the grocery store in her downtown apartment.

And it looks like this place is pretty decked out with goodies.

In her video, Julianna says, “They have basically all of the essentials” and pans her camera phone around shelves and refrigerated coolers loaded up with food and drinks.

And here is her video.

@juliannastrid soooo convenient 🤝🏽✨ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #apartment #apartmenttour #apartmentamenities #apartmentlife #miamiapartment #miami #brickell #downtownmiami #miamilife ♬ Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

Check out what people said on TikTok.

One person said these stores should be included in apartments that cost this much.

This person said this situation would be dangerous with the munchies.

And this TikTokker said they’d never leave the building if they had this advantage.

Okay, thanks… I’m super hungry now!

