They Told Their Parents That Nothing Is Free and Life Costs Money. Are They a Jerk?
Life ain’t easy and life ain’t FREE.
Not even close…
And you’d think that older folks would realize that…but you know how people can be!
So is this person an a**hole because of what they said to their parents?
Check out their story and see what you think.
AITA for reminding my parents that “Nothing is free when you are an adult, life costs money”?
“When I was growing up that was my parents mantra. That when I was an adult I was responsible for myself.
I started working when I was 15 and I attended a state college that I received a scholarship from. I graduated with only $7,500 debt and my job out of university came with a recruitment bonus that paid that off.
My brother didn’t get the same talk. Our parents bought him a car when he was 16. He is smart and was accepted to a prestigious university. But no scholarship. And my parents earn enough that he does not qualify for financial aid.
I make a good living now and my parents and brother want me to help him out. The thing is he has a scholarship to a state school. He could just not go to an Ivy. But that’s not good enough for them.
I reminded them what they always told me. They are mad that I’m not willing to sacrifice my life to help another adult.
I don’t think I owe them anything.
AITA?”
Check out how Reddit users reacted.
This person said they’re NTA and this isn’t fair.
Another reader said they’re NTA and they shared their own story.
And this Reddit user said they’re NTA and gave some advice about what they should say.
Seems pretty reasonable to me!