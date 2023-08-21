‘Employees rushed her and started asking for her ID and membership.’ Kid Said His Mom Was Banned From Costco After She Used The Family’s Gold Star Membership Card
by Matthew Gilligan
What is it with Costco these days?
TikTokkers of all ages have been posting videos calling out the popular chain for its bad practices lately…and here’s another one for you to chew on!
A man named Angelo shared a TikTok video where he talked about how his mom was banned from Costco for using her own husband’s card.
Angelo said that his mother tried to buy items at a self-checkout lane at Costco and he said, “As soon as she scanned the card, employees rushed her and started asking for her ID and membership.”
The staff then found out the card didn’t belong to Angelo’s mother and they told her she wasn’t allowed to come back to that store.
Castillo said in an email, “I was inspired to share the story because of how ridiculous it sounded when my mom told me she got banned from Costco. I never thought she would get banned from anything so it caught me by surprise.”
He added, “We were always trying to ‘bend the rules’ and save money by sharing the membership, so we are technically in the wrong.”
Take a look at the video.
Now let’s see what people said about this.
One person said Sam’s Club is the way to go.
Another individual said this is just CRAZY.
And one person made a good point about Costco…
Kinda weird, huh?
Yeah, the idea that two people living under the same roof have to have two memberships is kind of nuts.
And what’s with the policy state response to the mom trying to buy something?
Maybe they’re hurting for money?
So weird…