‘A whole baby sitting on the counter.’ A Customer Said a Church’s Chicken Employee Had Their Child in the Restaurant’s Kitchen
Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do, right?
That’s the way life goes and the woman who is shown in this TikTok video with her child at work with her at a Church’s Chicken location obviously is doing what she can to get by.
But this viral video caused a lot of people to speak up after watching it.
A woman can be heard saying to the employee, “You shouldn’t have a baby in the kitchen. That’s not safe.”
She also said, “I will be reporting this to codes. ‘Cause y’all do too much nasty s**t up here.”
A young child can be seen in the restaurant’s kitchen.
The woman added, “She’s already on camera. Now she’s tryna hide her. A whole baby sitting on the counter.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
Gotta say, I don’t think the kid should be in there because it probably isn’t safe or sanitary, but I totally understand why a mom might have to do this.
It’s hard out there, fam. Try to be empathetic.