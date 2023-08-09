‘I just want them to give me a second chance.’ A Woman Said She’s Banned From Gold’s Gym Because a Customer Stole Her Backpack And She Got Wrongfully Terminated
Well, this is a weird one…
And it’ll make you think long and hard about what you could potentially get fired for at your place of employment, so pay attention to what this woman had to say!
Her name is Jess and she posted a video on TikTok where she told viewers that she was fired from her job at Gold’s Gym and fired from all of the gym’s locations because a customer stole her backpack.
She said she wasn’t working the day her backpack was stolen from a locker at the gym but she went there to work out. She forgot her lock at home and put her bag with in an unsecured locker, which ended up being a bad idea because it was stolen.
She said, “Now I’m frantically f**king ripping the doors off every single locker.”
Her keys had a GPS tracker on them, so Jess decided to track them and she found out that her bag was in another locked locker at the gym.
She asked her manager for help but was told that she’d have to wait for the person to come back and unlock it. She told her manager she had to leave to take a test and couldn’t wait so she got on the gym’s intercom to tell the person to meet her.
The person never showed up, Jess missed her test, and finally, her manager decided to cut the lock with a bolt cutter.
Jess was justifiably upset with her manager and the two of them got into an argument, resulting in Jess’s firing a few days later.
What a bummer!
Take a look at what she had to say.
@oohhjesss Dear Golds Gym, please take me back I miss u #storytime ♬ original sound – Jess Jacobsen
Any way you slice this, the idea that she could get banned just for being fired from a job is silly.
All they’re doing is hurting themselves. She literally wants to give them money to use their gym.
The world is a strange place sometimes.