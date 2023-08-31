‘Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes.’ Guy Shows The Low-Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds
by Matthew Gilligan
Eating healthy is hard for a lot of people.
Life gets busy, people always seem to be in a rush, and there just doesn’t seem to be any time to make something that isn’t bad for you.
If this all sounds familiar to you, you’ll probably want to pay close attention to what a guy who says he’s lost 100 pounds has to say about what he thinks are the healthiest low-calorie meals available at Walmart.
The man said that he incorporated some of these meals into the diet that resulted in his weight loss. He said, “All right boys, I’ve lost 100 lbs and I’mma put y’all on. To five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes that helped me lose 100 lbs. Let’s get into it.”
The first thing he talked about was Nature’s Premium lemon & cream fruit pearls.
Next, he talked about Realgood Foods Co. lightly breaded chicken nuggets and he showed viewers the nutritional information on the box.
He also told viewers about Quest Nutrition thin crust meat lover’s prepared pizzas.
He said, “Bro I can’t even hold you 800 calories 63 grams of protein for a f**king pizza? That is insane! Like real talk, that’s crazy.”
Check out his video.
@thievin.gg The best low calorie frozen foods at walmart #weightloss #losingweight #fatloss #losingfat #diet #diettips #dieting #lowcal #lowcalorie #highprotein #protein #gym #gymtok #fit #fittok #fitness #fyp #foryou #viral ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish
Now let’s see how folks responded on TikTok.
This person was thankful for all the advice.
Another viewer said you need to keep an eye on the sodium when you buy frozen food.
And this TikTokker is not a fan of Quest pizza.
So happy to see stories like this!