August 31, 2023 at 5:18 am

‘Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes.’ Guy Shows The Low-Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokWalmartDiet Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes. Guy Shows The Low Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

Eating healthy is hard for a lot of people.

Life gets busy, people always seem to be in a rush, and there just doesn’t seem to be any time to make something that isn’t bad for you.

If this all sounds familiar to you, you’ll probably want to pay close attention to what a guy who says he’s lost 100 pounds has to say about what he thinks are the healthiest low-calorie meals available at Walmart.

The man said that he incorporated some of these meals into the diet that resulted in his weight loss. He said, “All right boys, I’ve lost 100 lbs and I’mma put y’all on. To five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes that helped me lose 100 lbs. Let’s get into it.”

The first thing he talked about was Nature’s Premium lemon & cream fruit pearls.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 12.04.16 PM Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes. Guy Shows The Low Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

Photo Credit: TikTok

Next, he talked about Realgood Foods Co. lightly breaded chicken nuggets and he showed viewers the nutritional information on the box.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 12.04.28 PM Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes. Guy Shows The Low Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

Photo Credit: TikTok

He also told viewers about Quest Nutrition thin crust meat lover’s prepared pizzas.

He said, “Bro I can’t even hold you 800 calories 63 grams of protein for a f**king pizza? That is insane! Like real talk, that’s crazy.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 12.04.42 PM Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes. Guy Shows The Low Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out his video.

@thievin.gg The best low calorie frozen foods at walmart #weightloss #losingweight #fatloss #losingfat #diet #diettips #dieting #lowcal #lowcalorie #highprotein #protein #gym #gymtok #fit #fittok #fitness #fyp #foryou #viral ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish

Now let’s see how folks responded on TikTok.

This person was thankful for all the advice.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 12.05.05 PM Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes. Guy Shows The Low Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said you need to keep an eye on the sodium when you buy frozen food.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 12.05.33 PM Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes. Guy Shows The Low Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker is not a fan of Quest pizza.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 12.05.45 PM Five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes. Guy Shows The Low Calorie Food Items At Walmart That Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds

Photo Credit: TikTok

So happy to see stories like this!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter