Guy Asks if He’s Wrong For Telling His Girlfriend That Her Choice To Wear a “Meme” Dress To A Wedding Is A Bad Call
“Ummm… are you gonna wear THAT?!?”
Of course you never want to hear that phrase from your significant other, but you ESPECIALLY don’t want to be a woman hearing it from your boyfriend.
That’s what this guy had to tell his GF after she chose a very odd wardrobe choice to wear to a wedding.
Read on dear readers and see if you think he’s being a jerk or not.
AITA for not letting my girlfriend wear her “unique” dress to a wedding?
“My (M25) girlfriend (F30) Nat has a very particular sense of style. Picture Harley Finkle from wizards of waverly place, you will get the idea.
Don’t get me wrong, i never had a problem with that! In fact, i love the way she dresses because she loves to do so, and i am happy if she is happy. The thing is, sometimes she likes to incorporate memes into her clothes. No problem. It’s cute. But now she wants to wear a dress inspired on the meme “g*y rat wedding”. To my friend’s wedding. He and his fiancé are gay.
I told her, maybe that is not really appropriated? The dress in question would be full of little stuffed rats, pride flags and a big “I SUPPORT G*Y RATS” on the front. My friend is not a big fan of the way my GF dresses and i think this dress may cause an certain uproar in the wedding.
Now, Nat is upset with me and claiming that i am “throwing water in her flame of creativity”. The wedding is next month, so she has plenty of time to think about another thing to wear. Should i just let her go with the dress?
Am I the a**hole in this situation?”
But what IN THE WORLD is the g*y rat wedding?
If you’re as confused as me… it’s a reference to a TV show that was kind of controversial.
"Alabama public television refused to show Arthur's gay rat wedding" is the most 2019 thing I've heard in a while. pic.twitter.com/KvGPIRJthF
— Stephen (@Some_Friend) May 21, 2019
Now you know.