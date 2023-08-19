‘I don’t have any car maintenance experience but it only took a couple of hours.’ When Did You Realize When Something Was Much Easier Than It Should Be? People Shared Their Stories.

One of the great joys in life (in my opinion) is when you absolutely dread doing something because you think it’s going to be difficult and unpleasant…and then you realize that it was pretty much a piece of cake!

It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does it’s glorious!

And today we’re going to hear from AskReddit users about when they realized something was much easier than they thought it would be.

Take a look!

How do I fix this?

“I had a loose hinge on my door. It kind of drove me crazy for three years, but I had no idea how to fix the wood that had been stripped. Then I found a product on Amazon for $10 where you shove on a sleeve, break it off and then screw in the new screws. Bought two new hinges that don’t squeak. Took about 10 minutes and cost $20 and it’s no longer a problem!”

Jackpot!

“I lived in New Jersey and a friend invited me to a commercial audition at a bar in NYC. I went because of the bar and auditioned after two beers. I left thinking it was a waste of time. A month later, I get a call that they want to use me for the commercial. Director was the guy who directed the original Space Jam. I got lines and ended up in two of their commercials and got a 40k payday where I thought someone made a clerical error. Started my acting career and now a writer/director/flight attendant.”

Cool!

“When I was a kid we used to regularly dumpster dive for electronics. The vast majority of electronics are thrown away because some minor part has broken, often times it’s a simple as a fuse. Learn how to use a multi meter and do basic soldering and you’ll be able to do a ton of home repairs.”

Look deep inside.

“Self improvement and reflection. Stopped looking at outside factors in my life and started looking at what I could control. Weight, time, who I spent time with, etc. I didnt need to change my whole life in one day. I needed to make small progress. Spending one day less a week on gaming and one day a week on improving myself is better then not improving at all. Allowing myself to fail *with intent* to improve is so much easier now that I dont spend time with negative people that demand perfection.”

Turned it around.

“When I started my add medication, I never knew how life could be and how easy it was to just get up and do stuff. Changed my life for the better and U’ve managed to turn so many things around, cant believe it took me 18 years to get diagnosed.”

Change is good.

“Deciding to stop dealing with my life going in no direction after leaving a career that I went to college for a decade prior. I had something in the back of my mind for a long time that I wanted to do. I finally couldn’t take the feeling of being stuck so I applied to a local community college to take some prerequisites and started class less than 2 weeks later. I am pretty sure I cried once I did it because the relief of finally having some direction again and felt like a weight lifted off of me. I could literally feel the change in my body once I registered.”

Nice!

“Changing my bathroom faucet. I’m a 56 year old woman that’s never done any plumbing before. Turns out YouTube is a wealth of knowledge. It really wasn’t that hard! I get joy every time I wash my hands knowing I did that.”

That’s all it took.

“Drinking water. Went from having issues getting to sleep and then waking up grumpy and tired. Water has changed my life. Thought it would be super difficult to kick soda, but once I tried and didn’t give in the benefits outweigh the taste.”

Good advice.

“Got a job that required full time field work for minimal pay…in AZ. On my first day they asked about other skills. I saw other people using Autocad so I said I used it in college but I was really rusty….. This was a lie. I had only ever used it once to draw some circles. They were excited and got me a 4 day refresher class. I learned AutoCAD and haven’t been in the field in over a year. I later asked for more pay since I wasn’t a field tech anymore. They said no. I got another job using autoCAD for double salary. Pro tip: learn AutoCAD C3D. It’s not that hard, and boomers will think you’re a tech god.”

Nailed it.

“The power steering failed on my Acura. My local Acura dealership wanted to charge me well over $1000 to fix it. I bought a power steering pump off Amazon for $70 and found a You Tube video that explained how to fit it. I don’t have any car maintenance experience bit it only took a couple of hours to do the job myself and it worked like a charm.”

Time to travel!

“Applying for my Irish passport. My dad was born there, so I’m a naturalized citizen. I h**e paperwork, so avoided ever filling out my application. Turns out it takes 10 minutes online.”

See! You just need to get out there and try new things.

You never know what you might find out about yourself!