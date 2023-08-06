‘I was effectively assaulted by this man in front of a crowd of people.’ This McDonald’s Worker Says The Lack Of Empathy From Customers Is Only Getting Worse
by Trisha Leigh
You’ve probably heard people say they’ve noticed that people’s patience and empathy for others has declined in the years since the start of the pandemic.
If you’re wondering whether or not that’s still true, this McDonald’s worker says it definitely is.
He (@soybeanshowdown) took to TikTok to share what happened when he was basically assaulted at the drive-thru window in full view of other customers.
“Once we had a line wrapped around the store like into the street. There was an unhoused man that I was familiar with. I gave him free stuff when we had extras. This time we had no extra made food.”
Things went south when he gave the man some fries and told him he’d have to come back later to see if there was anything else.
“He hid until I was unsuspecting and tried to pull me through the window by my arm. I was effectively assaulted by this man in front of a crowd of people. Not a single customer asked if I was okay. When that happened there were three of us running the entire store during a night rush.”
What’s worse is that he’s not even surprised.
“I worked at two different McDonald’s both franchised in two different states. I also filled in at neighboring cities. I’m a seasoned fast-food veteran. A good percentage of your customers are going to be rude. Almost everyone is rude. Almost every interaction is negative.”
He thinks it has a lot to do with the assumptions people make about fast-food workers.
“When you work at McDonald’s people assume that you’re uneducated, that you’re unintelligent, that you’re going nowhere, because people view fast food as shameful. Even the nicest customer is usually going to be condescending.”
The conclusion to his story is this:
“You need to not only be kind to service workers but recognize their humanity. A lot of you don’t do that and it shows.”
The video is really pretty eye-opening and sad.
@soybeanshowdown
#stitch with @JJ Graves fast food sucks, avoid it at all costs #mcdonalds #karen #fastfood
Everyone who has worked in fast food agree that the culture is not good.
They think the only people who really treat the workers well are the ones who have been there themselves.
Maybe the only answer is for everyone to have to do it.
Think about this the next time you go for a quick burger and fries.
If we don’t treat workers right, next time there might not be anyone there to hand it over.