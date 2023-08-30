‘I was working forty hours a week to feed her and clothe her while she refused to work.’ These People Are Sharing The Reasons For Their Most Recent Breakup
by Trisha Leigh
When you’re in your first relationship, you probably think that you’ll never breakup, because you’re in love forever.
After a while, though, you realize that most relationships eventually end – and for all kinds of reasons, too. Some are good, some are bad, others are just plain wild, and these people are about to dump theirs.
Like a bird.
I lost a dance battle with her ex.
A nightmare human.
I had just been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer. All the attention I had been giving her I didn’t have the energy to maintain while getting Chemo and avoiding Covid.
My final straw. She yelled at me on the phone while I was in intensive care with pulmonary embolisms. Just that light bulb moment, and I was done.
That was 3 years ago. All good now. I’m in remission, and thinking about dating again.
Oof.
He relapsed on heroin and sold all my s*%t.
What good therapists.
Wife and I were attending couples therapy. The therapist said she was being literally abusive to me. My then-wife demanded a new therapist.
Second therapist said she was being abusive to me. My then-wife filed for divorce.
While my life right after was hell, it’s come back around and I’m doing better than ever.
Cold hearted.
Both of us went on out of state vacations around the same time. I visited family, she cheated on me.
We lived together so for about a month I was sleeping on the couch and got to hear the phone calls with the guy she cheated with.
How mature.
Her not having enough time for both grad school and a relationship.
She did make the right choice though.
Sometimes everyone is better off.
It took some time but we both realized that we weren’t giving each other what we needed.
Dodged a bullet.
She cheated.
We had our home, our plannings and was preparing to marry in about three months when we separated.
A very healthy breakup.
Leaving my last relationship was rough- it was my first ever relationship and lasted 7 years- but I was so relieved at the same time when I got dumped. It was a very healthy breakup on both sides, and we kept in touch on and off for just under a year afterwards until she began seeing someone else and I felt it would be best to leave it be out of respect for her new partner.
We honestly just both grew up (got together when I just turned 18; both young) and eventually fell out of romantic love. I still hold her to the highest respect and will always have a place in my heart for her, but I was so glad when she bit the bullet and broke it off. I would’ve felt too guilty to do so; I owed her so much.
We had a very tumultuous relationship for the first couple years- we were very much in love but I had a lot of unresolved mental health issues, had a nervous breakdown, etc. I still hate what I put her through but hope I was able to make it up to her in the last couple years of the relationship.
Anyways, I wish her the best. My life and mental well-being has gotten SO much better in the last few years of being single; in a way I owe that to her too.
Better to know now.
Despite the fact we were both poor college students, she wanted someone “rich”, like a doctor.
So, after she dumped me, last I heard, she was engaged to a pre-med student.
I am flabbergasted.
I used his iPad while he was out of town (no, not looking, just went to text him) and found nudes of me sent to SEVERAL of our mutuals.
Including his father.
That’ll do it.
I got into an argument with a crazy ex that was about 8 years older than me whenever I was 19 and we were screaming and chatting at each other and I remember she grabbed this base that I had just bought her some flowers in and chunked it at my head and barely missed
It’s hard to remember what kind of insanities I was yelling at her after that but she came around the corner with two brand new butcher knives from a knife set we had bought earlier that day and chased me around the house in circles. The house had bars on the windows and you had to have a key to open the front and back door it did not just have a manual lock.
I ended up putting myself in the bathroom and holding the door as hard as I could and she actually stabbed one of the knives through the door. The whole night did not come through the door only about two inches of it but that’s plenty enough to still scare you.
It was around 2010 and I had one of those prepaid phones in my pocket and I called her dad to come get her. He lived across the street
She was a sociopath.
She accused me of not spending time with her, never buying her anything, never doing anything for her, and sleeping with her sister.
The truth was I was working forty hours a week to feed her and clothe her while she refused to work, sat at home playing video games that I bought, and talked s*%t about her family, who were some of the nicest people ever.
And the sister thing happened in her dreams, so definitely my fault. She’s a sociopath that refuses to go to therapy because she drinks tea and plays with tarot cards.
Rock bottom.
My drinking, lies about drinking, and s*%tty finances because of drinking. 107 days sober today.
It takes strength.
She stole stuff from me and hit me. We tried to make it work again after that because I’m a gullible dumba$$, and then I noticed stuff started disappearing again.
Told her I didn’t know if she was stealing my stuff again, but I think I’m just too paranoid to make this work.
She got mad at me and hit me again and then she told me she’s leaving me, and then I thanked her and told her to please never try and contact me again because my life only ever got worse for being with her.
We’ve both happily and successfully cut contact.
Red flags.
Started hiding her phone, looked at phone, kicked her out.
I wouldn’t ordinarily advocate invading someone’s privacy but if they suddenly start hiding or being super protective over their phone… 🚩🚩🚩.
Definitely a shock.
I didn’t know we had broken up…
We had been together for 7 years. She wanted to move to a city near the mountains. So I lead the way by getting a temp job in one of the big tech cities by the mountains, get a temp place to live and start working towards the goal.
She never came. I went back home for a better paying job opportunity. She blocked me on FB, and I later found out she found a replacement on Bumble.
I have a hard time starting relationships now. I still have dreams about her and I wish it would stop, it’s been a little over 3 years. Has been hard to process.
A bad combination.
Cheating and alcoholism on her side, combined with me feeling defeated and not being able to communicate effectively with her.
Kinda hard to describe that last part unless you’ve experienced it; I felt stunlocked during every conversation. Verbally walking on eggshells, to a point where I literally couldn’t formulate a single word or sentence.
I’m sure these people will be able to laugh or find peace.
Eventually.
