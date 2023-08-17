‘I’ve had my fair share of shame…’ A Man Said His Debit Card Was Declined At A Dollar Tree Store And Shares His Embarrassment With The World
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that can’t be much of a confidence booster, huh?
I would think NOT.
I’m talking about a guy named Drew who posted a video on TikTok where he talked about how his debit card was declined at a Dollar Tree store and how he felt pretty ashamed about it.
In the video, he said, “Sitting here at 25 years of life, I’ve had my fair share of shame and embarrassment, but having my debit card declined at Dollar Tree and having to put back essentially all of my f**king groceries, that’s a new low.”
Poor fella…
Drew said that he felt like a child at the cash register and that, instead of his mom telling him to put things back, it was the “state of the U.S. economy.”
He added, “You know, they say spontaneous human combustion is a myth, but how great would it be if I just blew up right now? I mean I could think of half my problems that would be solved if I just engulfed in flames.”
Bummer!
Take a look at his video.
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
One person said this is why they always check their bank account before they make any purchases.
This individual was glad that he stayed in the store to tell his story.
And this TikTokker had a similar experience.
Sad!
Hey man, we’ve all been there.
Well, I haven’t. But some of us.
Or not.
Anyway, stay strong!