‘Live parasites… immediately put it back.’ A Woman Said She Found Live Worms in the Salmon at Costco
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re ready to get grossed out, you’re in the right place, amigos!
Because a video that went viral in a big way on TikTok shows something that all of us dread…a foreign object on food that’s for sale in a grocery store.
A Costco customer posted a video that shows live worms on a piece of salmon for sale in the store.
If you look closely, you can see the worm crawling on the raw salmon that’s wrapped up and ready to go.
Yuck!
The text overlay on the video reads, “Bruh not the live worms in the salmon at Costco…immediately put it back.”
Check out the video and see what you think.
@msrachellyn Live parasites in the salmon today at #costco ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
Here’s how folks reacted.
This individual isn’t sure what the worst part is…
Another person said this is why they don’t eat sushi.
And this viewer had a similar experience at Walmart.
This is so creepy!
I’ll have to check for worms the next time I’m buying ANY salmon.