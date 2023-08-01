“Maybe YOU should wear a bra!” Is It Ever OK To Comment On Another Person’s Body At The Gym?
by Justin Gardner
Wow… this one is both hilarious and cringeworthy, because the guy in this story really set himself up to get absolutely smashed.
What happens when you tell a woman she should do something… and you don’t have a leg to stand on?
Read on dear readers…
I (25f) hate wearing bras. They’re uncomfortable, constricting, and expensive. With work from home, I spent the last year and a half basically never wearing a bra and got used to it.
Quite frankly, my boobs are nonexistent anyways.
I recently started going to the gym again and started working out braless. I should note that up until now, no one has ever pointed out anything wrong with me not wearing a bra.
However, in the middle of a set of squats (yes, MID SQUAT), a guy comes up to me, taps me on the shoulder to get my attention, and tells me that my nipples are poking through my shirt.
I get really irritated because why tf is this guy staring at my nipples in the first place and then stopping me mid-set to inform me?
Get really annoyed, try to finish my set, but then this fucker literally grabs the bar, as I ascend and re-racks it for me. He claimed it looked like I was having trouble with the last rep, and that he had come over to make sure I could do it, then noticed my nipples.
I’m really pissed off at this point and told him I didn’t need his help finishing my set and why the fuck was he looking at my chest in the first place??
He said he was going to spot me, but then noticed my chest and thought it’d be inappropriate.
I pointed out that the safety bar was set, so even if I did fail the set, he wasn’t needed.
But he just insisted people at gyms look out for each other, and that going forward, I should probably wear a bra so other people wouldn’t get uncomfortable and that it may help me stay more balanced in my squats.
I’m literally the only girl at the weights section of the gym at the moment, and other guys who were squatting and failed sets never have to worry about this shit. I’ve seen guys fail multiple sets in a row and no one ever rushes to their aid, but I have a very slight pause, and everyone thinks I need rescuing.
So I’m now really annoyed and also kind of uncomfortable that this guy I’ve never spoken to in my life thinks he’s helping me and then has the audacity to tell me how to dress.
So I tell him “You have bigger boobs and nipples than I do. Maybe YOU should wear a bra so people won’t get uncomfortable and you won’t fail your squats.”
He then got really defensive, saying he was just trying to help, then called me a b*%ch. Honestly I’m not sure if I overreacted, but I’m still kind of pissed off so maybe that’s clouding my judgment.
AITA?
Boom. Ego crushed.
What did Reddit think?
Oh… they LOVED her response and they think this guy should be reported.
NTA at all and the argument doesn’t even make sense.
This guy should have kept his mouth shut because… guys nips show too!
Guys… pro tip… never say this even if you’re the most fit person in the world.
Shut. Up.
Thanks.