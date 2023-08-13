August 12, 2023 at 11:50 pm

‘Morning ppl do squat but complain about others.’ A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokMcDonaldsCleaning Morning ppl do squat but complain about others. A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

According to a viral TikTok video, the battle between night shift workers and daytime employees at a McDonald’s location seems to be reaching a boiling point.

A McDonald’s employee named Mario posted a video where he claimed there are some MAJOR differences between him and his fellow afternoon and overnight workers and the folks who work the morning shift.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 6.13.06 PM Morning ppl do squat but complain about others. A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

Photo Credit: TikTok

Mario is seen working hard during the TikTok video doing all kinds of different tasks to make sure this location looks as good as can be.

But then he puts the morning crew on blast.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 6.13.14 PM Morning ppl do squat but complain about others. A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

Photo Credit: TikTok

The caption of his video reads, “Morning ppl do s**t squat but complain about others.”

Uh oh!

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 6.13.26 PM Morning ppl do squat but complain about others. A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@cactusmvrkss 😂😂morning ppl do shit squat but complain about others #work #morning #night #clean #relatable #foryou ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person said they know what morning shift people are all about…

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 6.13.41 PM Morning ppl do squat but complain about others. A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said they don’t restock items so the morning folks have something to do.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 6.13.55 PM Morning ppl do squat but complain about others. A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer who worked at a Zaxby’s had a situation where his co-workers really dropped the ball.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 6.14.35 PM Morning ppl do squat but complain about others. A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sounds like this guy has a real gripe.

Maybe go work for Taco Bell?

Live mas!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter