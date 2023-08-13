‘Morning ppl do squat but complain about others.’ A McDonald’s Night Shift Worker Talked About the Workload Differences Between Morning and Night Crews
by Matthew Gilligan
According to a viral TikTok video, the battle between night shift workers and daytime employees at a McDonald’s location seems to be reaching a boiling point.
A McDonald’s employee named Mario posted a video where he claimed there are some MAJOR differences between him and his fellow afternoon and overnight workers and the folks who work the morning shift.
Mario is seen working hard during the TikTok video doing all kinds of different tasks to make sure this location looks as good as can be.
But then he puts the morning crew on blast.
The caption of his video reads, “Morning ppl do s**t squat but complain about others.”
Uh oh!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@cactusmvrkss 😂😂morning ppl do shit squat but complain about others #work #morning #night #clean #relatable #foryou ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Here’s how folks reacted.
One person said they know what morning shift people are all about…
Another TikTokker said they don’t restock items so the morning folks have something to do.
And this viewer who worked at a Zaxby’s had a situation where his co-workers really dropped the ball.
Sounds like this guy has a real gripe.
Maybe go work for Taco Bell?
Live mas!