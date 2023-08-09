August 9, 2023 at 2:37 am

‘Oh, do we get paid today?’ A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Co-Workers Make More Money Than You Do

by Matthew Gilligan

According to the woman named Chloe who posted the video you’re about to see, the best way to find out how much money your co-workers make is to pay attention to how they react on payday.

Chloe works as an associate in a corporate office and she found out about what her co-workers are making because she talked to them about being excited for payday.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.20.19 PM Oh, do we get paid today? A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Co Workers Make More Money Than You Do

Photo Credit: TikTok

But she was surprised when one of them said to her, “Oh, do we get paid today?” and seemed surprised to learn about it.

Chloe said in her video, “Seriously? I’ve been waiting all month for this.”

Chloe said this was a huge giveaway that some of her co-workers are definitely in a different tax bracket than she is.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.20.30 PM Oh, do we get paid today? A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Co Workers Make More Money Than You Do

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her caption reads, “Meanwhile me, a lowly associate, checks bank account every hour.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.20.42 PM Oh, do we get paid today? A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Co Workers Make More Money Than You Do

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@chloebaradinsky Meanwhile me, a lowly associate, checks bank account every hour #differenttaxbracket #corporatehumor #corporatelife #payday #paycheck #corporategirlies #corporatemillennial #paydayfeels ♬ original sound – Chloe Baradinsky

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person said getting paid monthly is no good.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.21.17 PM Oh, do we get paid today? A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Co Workers Make More Money Than You Do

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said they had a co-worker he didn’t even notice that he didn’t get paid for a while.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.21.23 PM Oh, do we get paid today? A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Co Workers Make More Money Than You Do

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said they’re about to go through a big change at work when it comes to getting paid.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.21.42 PM Oh, do we get paid today? A Woman Talked About How You Can Tell if Your Co Workers Make More Money Than You Do

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah…. who gets paid monthly? That’s wild!

