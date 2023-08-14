August 14, 2023 at 2:29 pm

‘Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having.’ A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t want to influence anyone’s opinion too much, but I’m getting a little bit annoyed at servers who seem to complain about EVERY SINGLE THING that customers do or ask for.

I understand that customers can be annoying, but isn’t that your job?

Anyway, back to the story!

A server named Hannah shared a video on TikTok where she talked about a pet peeve of hers when it comes to customers.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.41.37 AM Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having. A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hannah’s video shows her playing the roles of server and customer and the server asks the customer what they’d like to drink.

The customer replies, “A hot tea.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.41.45 AM Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having. A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea

Photo Credit: TikTok

You can tell the server character is not happy with that response and the video’s caption reads, “Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.41.54 AM Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having. A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@hannahabrown0 oh so thats the kind of shift we’re having #serverlife #server #hospitalityindustry #restaurantindustry #restaurantindustryproblems #hottea ♬ original sound – Mr. G

Hannah posted a follow-up video where she addressed questions that viewers had.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@hannahabrown0 Replying to @cecile ♬ original sound – hannahabrown

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said servers on TikTok are pretty annoying…

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.42.26 AM Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having. A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea

Photo Credit: TikTok

This person said making hot chocolate for customers might be worse.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.42.38 AM Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having. A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said she turned down her own mother for hot tea.

Ouch!

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 9.42.52 AM Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having. A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea

Photo Credit: TikTok

People… please order something so you can pay your server, please!

