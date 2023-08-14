‘Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having.’ A Server Talked About Why She Can’t Stand Customers Who Order Hot Tea
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t want to influence anyone’s opinion too much, but I’m getting a little bit annoyed at servers who seem to complain about EVERY SINGLE THING that customers do or ask for.
I understand that customers can be annoying, but isn’t that your job?
Anyway, back to the story!
A server named Hannah shared a video on TikTok where she talked about a pet peeve of hers when it comes to customers.
Hannah’s video shows her playing the roles of server and customer and the server asks the customer what they’d like to drink.
The customer replies, “A hot tea.”
You can tell the server character is not happy with that response and the video’s caption reads, “Oh so that’s the kind of shift we’re having.”
Check out her video.
Hannah posted a follow-up video where she addressed questions that viewers had.
Take a look at what she had to say.
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer said servers on TikTok are pretty annoying…
This person said making hot chocolate for customers might be worse.
And one viewer said she turned down her own mother for hot tea.
Ouch!
People… please order something so you can pay your server, please!