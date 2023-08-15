August 15, 2023 at 2:37 am

‘ Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend.’ NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains

by Matthew Gilligan

All I can say about this is YUCK!!!

And, if you’ve ever lived in an old house or an old building, you’ve probably had to deal with something like this before…

A TikTokker shared a video on the social media platform where she shared her hacks for keeping roaches out of her New York City apartment before she went out of town for the weekend.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.08.06 AM Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend. NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay of her video reads, “Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend.”

The video shows overturned vases and bowls over sinks and drains in her apartment.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.08.19 AM Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend. NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains

Photo Credit: TikTok

And it’s all to keep cockroaches from coming up through the drains.

If you know, you know…

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.08.25 AM Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend. NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video and see what you think.

@hellloo111 iykyk #nyc #apartmenthacks #roachgirl #coverup #brooklyn #pov ♬ original sound – franceshaha

And here’s how people reacted.

This person was surprised this happened in a place that looks so nice.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.08.37 AM Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend. NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person made a pretty hilarious comment.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.08.47 AM Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend. NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker warned everyone about a truly terrifying prospect.

Beware!

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.09.00 AM Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend. NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains

Photo Credit: TikTok

Is your skin crawling? Because mine is.

