‘ Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend.’ NYC Tenant Had to Plug All the Sinks Before A Weekend Trip To Prevent Roaches From Crawling Up The Drains
by Matthew Gilligan
All I can say about this is YUCK!!!
And, if you’ve ever lived in an old house or an old building, you’ve probably had to deal with something like this before…
A TikTokker shared a video on the social media platform where she shared her hacks for keeping roaches out of her New York City apartment before she went out of town for the weekend.
The text overlay of her video reads, “Pov: you live in NYC and you leave for the weekend.”
The video shows overturned vases and bowls over sinks and drains in her apartment.
And it’s all to keep cockroaches from coming up through the drains.
If you know, you know…
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@hellloo111 iykyk #nyc #apartmenthacks #roachgirl #coverup #brooklyn #pov ♬ original sound – franceshaha
Beware!
Is your skin crawling? Because mine is.