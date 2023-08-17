‘Richard Sackler intentionally orchestrated the opioid epidemic and he knew exactly what he was doing.’ People Went On The Record And Reveal Who They Believe Is Evil
“I worked in Australia with a guy called Shannon McCoole who got sentenced for 35 years for s**ually a**sing and exploiting infants and children while also running a huge online child por**graphy ring.
He spent time in the USA as a camp counsellor so probably a**sed children there too. At the time I worked with him I had no idea what he was. I think he may be as close to pure evil as someone can get.”
Sadistic.
“Saddam Hussein’s eldest son Uday Hussein was one of the most sadistic, cruel, v**lent and predatory humans in existence. He to**ured, s**ually ab**ed and m**dered countless people out of pure spontaneous rage and bloodthirst.
His Wiki article is super dark and full of insane stories. Under the section “partying” it describes how he’d force his ‘friends’ to stand against a wall and consume drinks of 90% al**hol and drugs in 10 minutes, and punishment for not doing so involved shaving your eyebrows off, beatings and whippings.
Definitely one of those kinds of people who actually deserved to be ki**ed.”
I’ve never even heard of this.
“Anyone who practices hurtcore.
Peter Scully, Ian Watkins, Josh Duggar, that ilk. Literal human mildew in my eyes.
I like imagining remorse and redemption arcs for people. I like imagining someone who’s committed a heinous crime trying their best to reform and atone for what they’ve done, even if they know they won’t succeed and some will never forgive them. As long as they at least see they’ve done wrong.
This is where I draw the line. I don’t care how remorseful or regretful you are.”
Powerful family.
“The Sackler family.
Richard Sackler specifically would be the more correct answer in my opinion. The rest of them are greedy and borderline sociopathic sure, but I think few of them truly understood the ramifications of what Richard was orchestrating.
Richard intentionally orchestrated the opioid epidemic and he knew exactly what he was doing and what the outcome would be. He banked the future of his company on creating a legion of opiate addicts that had no idea they were becoming opiate addicts. That is evil.”
Deranged.
“Ted Bundy.
I still find it insane that the judge, who heard all the evidence against him and the cruel and evil things he did to countless women, told him after his sentencing that he could’ve become a great lawyer, if he’d “just gone another way”.
Bundy was a deranged b**tard, and he still managed to charm the judge after being a complete narcissist psycho in the courtroom.”
Weird stuff going on.
“David Miscavige.
How many years has his wife been “out of the public eye”? 16 years now? It blows my mind as that is public knowledge but the authorities don’t really seem to care because they say “she’s fine”.
Nothing shady there. Nope…”
The pastor.
“Kenneth Copeland, the mega pastor who looks like a Demon wearing a person-suit.
Nothing about that man seems remotely good and I have no idea how he continues to convince people to hand over millions of dollars.”
History lesson.
“King Leopold of Belgium.
He started the biggest ge**cide in history and its not even well documented because it happened in Africa.
25 million + Africans ki**ed.”
Kissinger.
“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to d**th with your bare hands. You will never again be able to open a newspaper and read about that treacherous, prevaricating, m**derous scumbag sitting down for a nice chat with Charlie Rose or attending some black-tie affair for a new glossy magazine without choking.
Witness what Henry did in Cambodia – the fruits of his genius for statesmanship – and you will never understand why he’s not sitting in the dock at The Hague next to Milošević.”
-Anthony Bourdain.”
Those greedy…
“The higher-ups of Intuit.
They were supposed to make it free for low income Americans to file their taxes. They purposefully made their websites a confusing maze to trick low income people into paying for a service they were legally entitled to get for free.
They lobbied the government to make sure that they stayed in partnership with them instead of making a separate website for filing.”
