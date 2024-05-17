Moving Truck Drivers Park Like They Own The Road And Flip Off A Homeowner, So He Finds The Perfect Moment To Get Back At Them
by Chris Allen
People with vehicles really sometimes bring out the worst in themselves.
The complete lack of accountability, and the inability to think about their actions as it relates to others.
Like, the Golden Rule is pretty golden for a reason.
But there are those of us out there who shun the this aureate way of life.
And when they do, karmic revenge of the pettiest kind is always about 2 inches from their sad little door.
This story is one of meted out justice of that petty realm.
Block the road? How about find your key.
I was driving though my neighborhood, it was developed in the 1940s and has narrow streets and a lot of on street parking and I encounter a delivery truck, with its lift gate extended, parked crooked across the road, blocking the flow of traffic.
The way the truck was positioned, if the driver had pulled forward another three feet they could’ve allowed for the passage of traffic.
This encounter is enough to make your blood boil.
The sheer spiteful hostility while parking like a complete sociopath.
*pulls out popcorn*
As I pull up, I see the two delivery men using a dolly to move a refrigerator into the house, I signal to them and ask if they can pull forward a couple feet to allow me (and others) to pass. The driver signals back to me with the one finger salute and continues to move the fridge into the house.
But OP has a devious plan of his own.
I wait until they’re inside and the storm door closes, I jump into the cab, the truck had been left running, and pull the truck forward the few feet necessary.
As I exit, I turn the truck off, remove the key (single key, tiny paper fob) and throw the key into the across-the-street neighbor’s lot, a few houses down with a terribly unkept yard.
And then the cherry on top, was the Uno Reverse card.
As I’m pulling away the delivery guys come back out of the house, I give them my best Princess Di wave, followed by my own one finger salute and kept on driving.
Flawless. Victory.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
*PUN ALERT*
*PUN ALERT*
This person was thanking OP for the rest of us.
And this person day-dreamed about the aftermath.
While this commenter had some advice for a next time.
And OP chimed in to confirm the veracity of this beautiful little story.
Maybe keep the bird to yourself next time, bub.
