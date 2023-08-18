‘Stop paying for ice.’ A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shows That A Small Drink With No Ice Is Same As A Large Drink With Ice
by Matthew Gilligan
When I’ve been grabbing something quick to eat lately when I’ve been in a hurry, I’ve noticed a lot of folks specifically saying “no ice!” when they order drinks.
And it turns out that those customers might be on to something…
Because a Dunkin’ Donuts worker shared a TikTok video where he tipped off viewers about a major hack they might want to consider next time they get a drink at a fast food joint.
The man who posted the video told viewers to “stop paying for ice” and then he tipped a large drink with ice over a small cup.
He said, “Look at this. This is a large on top, and I’m emptying it into a small without ice. And if you watch till the end, you’ll see that one large with ice equals one small with no ice.”
He went on to say that he thinks it’s a waste of money to pay extra for a large drink when you can just buy a small one.
Let’s take a look at the video.
And here’s what people had to say about it.
It’s kind of funny that people behind the counter routinely ask people if they want ice or not.
Maybe they’ve secretly known all along?