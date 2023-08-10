August 10, 2023 at 11:19 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 748

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 748

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Someone lost a prosthesis
Much better
Waiter…
The Carlton Dance
Freddy Krueger or Indiana Jones?
Nokia wall
Finally, someone thought of the teachers
Clouds like the sea
Out for a breather
Preserving vintage romance
“Let me introduce myself”
The best thing about summer
Pinball machine is stuck again
Had to ask this guy for directions
Blue Angel fly-by
An attentive father
Always bring another sign
What wood knots look like without the surrounding wood
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

A Handful Of Zillow’s Most Cursed Home Listings, Ranked
The Battle of Fishkill
It’s Modelo Time
People Discuss What Screams “I’m Way Richer Than I Look”
June Ambrose Is Bringing Hip-Hop Style To Formula 1 Racing
After Losing My Mom, I Developed 1 Strange TV Fixation. Here’s How It Helped Me Heal.
London Wants American Crypto Refugees
Scientists know why today’s rains are so terrible
The impossible paradox of car ownership
What’s a Good Podcast That’s Worth Listening To? People Shared Their Recommendations.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Shirk Report Volume 748

