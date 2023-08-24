August 24, 2023 at 2:01 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 750

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Enjoy your stay
Dad isn’t here for that weak-ass soda
Buzz Aldrin celebrating the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch
Something you don’t see every day
Fozzilized pizza from the late crustaceous period
Aerial view of rare basking sharks
The floor pattern is surprisingly satisfying
Do you know who is responsible for your safety?
Slow motion water art
Older siblings
Knitted frogs savor strawberry pie
Twice a year, no shadow is cast in Lahaina
“Oh forget it!”
Peter Pan Syndrome
Tourist scammers are out of control
When dinner was served on paper plates but you wanted to class it up a bit
Champion
Where is this thing taking us?
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Here’s Why the Coke at McDonald’s Is So Good
They lost their kids to Fortnite
I’m Sober And My Partner Is Not. Here’s How We Make It Work.
The Wildest Things People Have Overheard During Their Air Travels Makes You Think Planes Might Not Be For Everyone
Gen Z Are Freezing Their Eggs. Why?
How The Most Iconic Album Art Of The 70s Was Made On A Shoestring Budget
Amazon Lists are a quick way to donate to people in need
Splash a Little Campari Into Your Iced Coffee
The Story Behind A Beacon Home That Went Viral For A Million-Dollar Markup
These Hilarious Examples Of Laziness Will Make Your Day

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

