The Shirk Report – Volume 750
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Enjoy your stay
– Dad isn’t here for that weak-ass soda
– Buzz Aldrin celebrating the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch
– Something you don’t see every day
– Fozzilized pizza from the late crustaceous period
– Aerial view of rare basking sharks
– The floor pattern is surprisingly satisfying
– Do you know who is responsible for your safety?
– Slow motion water art
– Older siblings
– Knitted frogs savor strawberry pie
– Twice a year, no shadow is cast in Lahaina
– “Oh forget it!”
– Peter Pan Syndrome
– Tourist scammers are out of control
– When dinner was served on paper plates but you wanted to class it up a bit
– Champion
– Where is this thing taking us?
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Here’s Why the Coke at McDonald’s Is So Good
– They lost their kids to Fortnite
– I’m Sober And My Partner Is Not. Here’s How We Make It Work.
– The Wildest Things People Have Overheard During Their Air Travels Makes You Think Planes Might Not Be For Everyone
– Gen Z Are Freezing Their Eggs. Why?
– How The Most Iconic Album Art Of The 70s Was Made On A Shoestring Budget
– Amazon Lists are a quick way to donate to people in need
– Splash a Little Campari Into Your Iced Coffee
– The Story Behind A Beacon Home That Went Viral For A Million-Dollar Markup
– These Hilarious Examples Of Laziness Will Make Your Day
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
