Car-Buying Expert Warned People About Red Flags They Need To Be Aware Of While Shopping
by Matthew Gilligan
“When can you come in…?”
Sounds innocent enough, right?
Think again!
A man named Billy who refers to himself as a car-buying expert shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how they need to react when they’re posed with that question.
He also warned them about other red flags to be aware of while shopping for cars.
“If the dealership ever says to you, ‘When can you come in? When can you come in?’ and they keep insisting that you come down before you even get numbers or get all your questions answered, this is a big red flag.”
Billy said that people are likely to be vulnerable, impulsive, and excited when shopping for cars and “You’re likely to be easier to take advantage of and easier to manipulate.”
He also said that people should be wary about financing cars through dealerships because that’s an additional way for them to make money.
Billy also warned against “haggle-free dealerships” and said, “Get out of here with your one-stop shop pricing.”
He claims that this tactic is meant to influence “people who have anxiety and don’t like to go back and forth or have any kind of negotiation, and they don’t want that awkwardness that happens at other dealerships that don’t follow that business model.”
Thanks for the tips!
Here’s what he had to say.
@billythecarkid
Car dealerships hate me, on that note, here are some more money saving tips and tricks! #carbuyingadvice #carbuyingtips #buyingacar #carbuyingmadeeasy #autobroker #carbroker #trueprice #redflags
Let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
This individual shared a story.
Another individual had some thoughts about this…
And this TikTokker is dealing with an annoying salesman.
Thanks for the tips!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · auto, car, car buying, car dealerships, cars, negotiating, tiktok, tips, top, video, viral