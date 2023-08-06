‘Everybody in the restaurant knew they were lying.’ A Server Caught a Party of 12 Trying to Dine and Dash on a $600 Bill And Posted It For All The World To See
by Matthew Gilligan
Why do people feel the need to try to screw other folks over?
It’s enough to drive someone crazy!
But you see it over and over again…
And a recent viral TikTok video got people talking because it showed a party of 12 folks trying to dine and dash after wracking up a $598 bill.
The nerve of some people!
In the video, a server is seen chasing down a group of customers after they tried to ditch out on their bill.
The text overlay reads, “POV you served a party of 12 who ran up a $598 tab and left thinking they wouldn’t get caught.”
The video shows a family with small kids walking through a parking lot and then a couple of police cars with their lights on.
Way to set an example for the youngsters!
Take a look at the video.
Take a look at the video.
A follow-up video was posted with more information and the woman explained in detail what happened.
She said, “These people were ordering alcoholic beverages off rip. Mind you guys they’d just come from the bar. So, I go get the drinks, come back with the drinks, then they want to order food. So, I take their food order, go put the food order in, and go back to the table and they want more drinks. It’s just a whole back-and-forth thing of me coming to the table and them wanting drinks.”
And things just got even wilder from there!
Check out what she had to say in this video.
Check out what she had to say in this video.
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One person said their co-worker did this for them once.
Another individual proposed a good idea…
And this TikTokker had this happen to them once but their manager stepped up to the plate.
I’m so glad these people got called out!
