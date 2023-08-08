‘They be so shy when it’s finally time to eat!’ A Server Called Out Customers Who Can’t Remember What They Ordered
by Matthew Gilligan
Hmmm…that’s a good question, I can’t really remember…
That response is acceptable in a lot of situations in life, but one is them definitely IS NOT when you can’t remember what you ordered at a restaurant.
Huh?!?!
Well, a server named Chelsie decided to put those kinds of customers on blasts in a viral TikTok video.
The video shows Chelsie acting like she is approaching one of her tables and, when none of the customers can remember what they ordered, she ends up dropping the plates because they became too heavy.
Chelsie mouths the words, “B**ch, who this for?” to a song.
Doh!
Check out her video.
@thatbaldbih Last one fr 😭 #fyp #servertiktok ♬ Equal Dirt – Rylo Rodriguez
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
This viewer said they don’t understand how this happens.
Another person said they just grab their food right out of the servers’ hands.
And one TikTokker said this definitely isn’t easy on the arms of servers.
I never forget what I ordered, so something tells me some drinks and dank might be involved when people “forget” what they ordered.
Just saying…
