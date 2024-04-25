Friend Didn’t Tell A Female Traveling Companion They’d Be Sharing A Room With Her Adult Brother, So They Freaked Out And Said She Wasn’t Going
by Trisha Leigh
Vacations take quite a bit of planning, and unless you’re a minor and your parents are doing all of it for you, people typically enjoy being aware of all of the details.
A lesson this young girl learned very quickly when her bff backed out of a trip.
This sister has a bunch of brothers, but only one with a “girly” nickname.
My older brothers name is Viktor but no one has ever called him that. Ever.
Everyone calls him Vik.
I call him Vikky, something I started as a kid.
He’s like ten years older than me, doesn’t live at home, yada yada.
When her parents told her she could invited a friend on an upcoming family trip, she was stoked.
Anyway we’re going on our family vacation in a week.
I was allowed to invite a friend. I invited a friend from my dance class – we’ve gotten pretty close recently.
I told her we’d be sharing a room with Vik.
She was fine and we started planning our trip.
When that friend realized they were sharing a room with a grown man and not an older sister, however, she backed out.
Anyway yesterday my friend came over – she’s never met Vik, obviously, and our parents wanted her to meet him before we fly because he’ll basically be responsible for us (our parents pair the kids off so they get to relax).
When she got introduced to him she immediately, like, freaked out, and told me she no longer wanted to go and got her parents to tale her straight back home.
I was obviously upset and I didn’t know what had happened.
She’s angry with our poster for not giving up the details but this sister doesn’t see what’s the big deal.
She called me later and said shebwas upset because I’d never told her Vik is a man.
I was confused because like, yeah, I’d never outright called him a man but I’ve definitely called him “he” before and referred to him as my brother.
I said this to her and she told me she never called me call him “he” (blamed my accent) and that she assumed “brother” meant my other brothers (I have seven).
She told me she doesn’t feel comfortable sharing a room with a grown man for a week and no longer wants to come.
I’m really, really upset, but feel like if it was that big of a deal for her she should have asked?
I told her she was being unreasonable.
Like, fair enough she shouldn’t go if she’s uncomfortable, but it’s not my fault she didn’t ask.
She thinks I should have been upfront about it.
My parents think I’m being mean, my brothers are divided. So AITA?
Is Reddit going to side with the friend or the sister? Let’s find out!
