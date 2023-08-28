‘This makes me nervous for the families living in these homes.’ Zillow Listed An Entire Neighborhood For Sale With 35 Low-Income Houses
by Matthew Gilligan
I bet you’ve never seen anything quite like this before…
A woman shared a video on TikTok and she talked to viewers about a set of 35 homes that are available to buy in bulk on Zillow in Philadelphia.
And some folks are concerned that whoever buys these properties will take advantage of the people who live there.
The woman said, “There’s an entire neighborhood for sale in West Philadelphia. And something about this just doesn’t sit right with me.”
The description of the properties says they are occupied with “some under-valued rents and significant capital appreciation opportunity” that might be “an advantageous investment opportunity.”
The woman continued, “This makes me nervous for the families living in these homes. I would just love for the people living in these 35 homes to have like support and resources from the city to be able to buy their homes, instead of their entire neighborhood being for sale.”
The neighborhood is called Cobbs Creek and the median family income there is more than $16,000 lower than the national average, so it’s easy to see why some people are concerned about this potential purchase.
Check out what she had to say in her video.
Affordable housing is getting harder and harder to find.
I hope these people don’t get screwed.