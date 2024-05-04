His Sister Made An Inappropriate Comment About His Relationship, So He Told Her That Now He Realizes Why She’s Getting Divorced
by Matthew Gilligan
Yikes…this sure doesn’t sound good…
It’s a story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and it’s all about sibling rivalry, baby!
But the question is, did this guy go too far?
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my sister that a comment she made is exactly why her marriage crashed and burned?
“My sister has been staying with my husband and I (men in our late 20s) for the last week and some change.
She’s going through a tough time.
She and her husband have initiated the divorce process and she said she doesn’t want to stay alone right now, which I completely understand. It would be very hard to go from living with a partner to a completely silent house.
I opened our home to her before I found out why her marriage didn’t work out. Now that the two of us have had multiple conversations about it, I’m a little uncomfortable.
TMI!
There was no infidelity. There was no big scandal. What she told me is that her husband wasn’t having *** with her enough.
The things she has been saying have floored me.
She says without ***, the two of them were basically just like roommates. She said she had been pushing for him to get a hormone imbalance test done because while they were still having ***, it wasn’t enough.
She said he had begun resisting even normal touches from her because from his perspective, all she thought about was *** which apparently isn’t true…
I’m not sure I believe that.
I can elaborate in the comments but overall it just left me feeling sad for her ex and the disrespect of saying *** is the only thing that separates a partner from a roommate. Not even a friend.
I’ve done my best to be supportive, but I can’t relate to the thought process at all. If my partner told me tomorrow that he wasn’t up for *** for the next few weeks, months, or longer, I would just take care of myself and respect that. I love him and I want him to be the person I do life with forever.
It got ugly.
This all came to a head last night. My husband and I were having a typical lazy Saturday night, catching up on some shows and chatting while we lounge on the couch.
His legs were in my lap and I was kind of absentmindedly massaging his feet and rubbing his ankles. This was an innocent gesture.
My sister came in, saw me doing it, and made a joke along the lines of “Ah, I didn’t know you were into feet”.
The exact wording escapes me.
I couldn’t help but feel put off at her gesture.
He fired back.
I told her so, and then said, referring to her divorce, “You *********** every interaction is why you’re in the situation you are now.”
She called me a **** and left the room.
I already know it was a little harsh, but I’m unsure if it was tough love or too much.
AITA?”
Check out what people said about this on Reddit.
This reader explained why he’s NTA.
Another individual asked a good question.
This Reddit user thinks he went too far.
Another reader said he acted like an *******.
I thinks she took things too far, but bro… don’t be so savage!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.