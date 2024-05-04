Her Ex-Husband Accidentally Transferred A Lot of Money Into Her Account, So She Kept It Because He Owed Her $12,000
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a conundrum…
What is a person supposed to do when they get a bunch of cash on accident from someone who owes them money?
Take it…or give it back?
Well, this woman never looked back!
But was she wrong?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for not returning money my ex-husband sent to me mistakenly?
“A few days ago my ex-husband mistakenly transferred two payments of 8,700 and 9,275.
He did this at around 7:40am in the morning and I didn’t notice because I had just worked a double/night shift and was getting ready for bed. So my phone was charging on the nightstand.
At the same time my 4 children were at my parents’ and so I planned to sleep away half the day.
I guess he realized his mistake around 8:30am and by then I was asleep.
Hmmm…
I woke up at around 4 pm to at least a hundred missed calls and maybe 150 texts asking and begging me to sent him back the money.
My initial thoughts were to send it back but then I remembered he owed me 12,000 and hasn’t paid me back since I lent it to him 4 years ago and he’s had a million excuses why he can’t pay me back and yet I always see him living it up.
She had a deal in her mind…
I kept the amount he owed me and returned only 5,975 and told him I deducted his debt.
Since then I’ve had him call me every book in the name because this was apparently money he was saving to buy his girlfriend a engagement ring, the engagement venue etc so according to him he had to tell her.
Sorry, pal!
This then led to it ruining the surprise engagement he planned for the next weekend.
His girlfriend has been bad mouthing me and it has caused a bit of a **** storm with me having to shut down my social media and even his parents who I had a cordial relationship has been impacted by it.
I discussed the situation with a friend and colleague and it was overheard by another colleague and he has called what I did a jerk move and I guess he shared it with a couple of other people and now I’m not to sure anymore on whether I am being a ******* or not.
AITA?”
Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another reader explained why she’s NTA.
This individual said she didn’t do anything wrong.
This Reddit user spoke up.
And one Reddit user issued a warning.
Looks like she hit the jackpot!
Thanks, ex-husband!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.