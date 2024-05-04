This 4-Year-Old Boy Wanted A Vacuum-Themed Birthday Party, So His Parents Obliged
by Matthew Gilligan
If you can relate to a deep love of cleaning, this kid is going to melt your heart.
The video you’re about to see revolves around a 4-year-old boy named Jake who wanted a vacuum-themed birthday party.
And his parents delivered the goods!
The viral TikTok video shows what went down at Jake’s birthday party, including themed cookies and all kinds of gifts.
And Jake even got a toy vacuum and a Dust! Sweep! Mop! set to play with.
It brings a tear to the eye of all our little Type A hearts, doesn’t it…?
This kid is awesome!
Let’s take a look at the video.
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This mom is familiar with this phenomenon…
Another TikTokker was a big fan of this story.
And one viewer is HERE FOR IT.
I love this story!
We all need to celebrate the weird in our hearts, right?
