May 3, 2024 at 10:23 pm

This 4-Year-Old Boy Wanted A Vacuum-Themed Birthday Party, So His Parents Obliged

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@btos102223

If you can relate to a deep love of cleaning, this kid is going to melt your heart.

The video you’re about to see revolves around a 4-year-old boy named Jake who wanted a vacuum-themed birthday party.

And his parents delivered the goods!

Source: TikTok/@btos102223

The viral TikTok video shows what went down at Jake’s birthday party, including themed cookies and all kinds of gifts.

Source: TikTok/@btos102223

And Jake even got a toy vacuum and a Dust! Sweep! Mop! set to play with.

It brings a tear to the eye of all our little Type A hearts, doesn’t it…?

This kid is awesome!

Source: TikTok/@btos102223

Let’s take a look at the video.

@therelatablemainemom

#fyp #cleantok #birthday #party #kidsoftiktok #momlife #vacuum #funny #happybirthday

♬ Stadium Rave – Spongebob Squarepants

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This mom is familiar with this phenomenon…

Source: TikTok/@btos102223

Another TikTokker was a big fan of this story.

Source: TikTok/@btos102223

And one viewer is HERE FOR IT.

Source: TikTok/@btos102223

I love this story!

We all need to celebrate the weird in our hearts, right?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter