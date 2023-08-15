When Was the Villain of a Story Actually Right? Here’s How People Responded.
by Justin Gardner
Well, this is gonna be fun!
Because if there’s something that really gets folks fired up, it’s when they argue about whether people portrayed as villains are actually the good guys or the bad guys.
And these AskReddit users have some pretty strong feelings about villains who they think were actually RIGHT.
Check out what they had to say about this!
“Tom Cat, from Tom & Jerry.
Tom: trips over Spike’s pup
Spike: “Don’t touch my kid, Cat!”
Tom: lies down to take a nap
Jerry: starts annoying Tom who just wants to sleep
That sequence is probably 80% of the episodes.”
I get it…
“Magneto is my favorite villain of all time.
Every time his motives are brought to light I get that “yeah, I kinda get it” moment.”
No rats.
“The head chef in Ratatouille.
He was wrong about some stuff, but was 100% right in not wanting rats in the kitchen cooking.”
Solid reasoning.
“General Hummel (Ed Harris) from ‘The Rock’
Maybe not his tactics, but his reasoning was solid.”
Elegant.
“Count Dooku.
In the end, he was moved by genuine anger towards the senate’s corruption, but the darkside corrupted him into a mirror of the corruption he hated, in the service of the one who benefited the most from said corruption.
Count Dooku is an elegant character that is criminally underrated.”
Read it and weep.
“Zemo in Captain America: Civil War.
My father lived outside the city. I thought we would be safe there. My son was excited. He could see the Iron Man from the car window. I told my wife “Don’t worry. They’re fighting in the city. We’re miles from harm”. When the dust cleared… and the screaming stopped… it took me two days until I found their bodies. My father still holding my wife and son in his arms.
And the Avengers? They went home.”
Good one!
“Baby’s dad in Dirty Dancing. Baby’s like 16 in that movie.
He was absolutely right to be wary of a dude in his mid 20s hanging out with his teenage daughter.”
Poor Tom…
A bit crazy, but…
“Mr. Crocker from Fairly Odd Parents.
Sure, he was a bit crazy and did some bad stuff, but if it weren’t for Cosmo being his annoying self as usual, Mr. Crocker wouldn’t have lost Cosmo and Wanda and his life would have been great again.”
A strange movie…
“Pierce Brosnan in Mrs. Doubtfire talks about how much he loves the kids and takes them on vacation and legit seems like a much better dad than Robin Williams’ character.”
Thoughts?
“Pagan Min from Far Cry 4.
The country wasn’t perfect, but by the time the protagonist rips through, no matter if they help the traditional male rebel or the modernist female rebel, things are just as bad, or worse, than before.
The modernist lady turns the country into a giant opium farm, destroys the local traditional culture, and deports a teenage girl to ensure she doesn’t get unseated herself.
The traditionalist man, while not growing drugs anymore, still leaves the country really poor and forces everyone back into the most extreme portions of the local culture/religion.
Pagan Min might’ve been scalping off the populace and being an a**hat, but the rebels were poopy too.”
Did what was necessary.
“Red Queen from Resident Evil 1.
She did what was necessary to prevent T-virus from escaping the facility.”
Nerd alert!
“Grand Admiral Thrawn on how the D**th Star was a waste and in order for the empire to be effective it needed a flexible navy with strong starfighters
Also Thrawn was right on almost everything on matters in the Chiss Ascendency and the Empire.”
Man, these are really compelling!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, entertainment, movies, reddit, top, villains, white text