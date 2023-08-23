‘Your house is a write-off. It’s tax free on any upgrades to your house.’ Is A Backyard Burial A Tax Hack? This Woman Claims It Is, But The Truth Is More Complicated.
by Matthew Gilligan
Good news, friends! If you’re planning on burying a loved one in your backyard, you can get a tax break!
Maybe. More on that later.
A woman recently posted a video on TikTok that went viral in a big way and she talked about how people can save money on their property taxes by doing this.
She said, “Did you know that if you bury a loved one in your backyard that your house now is zoned as a cemetery and you no longer owe property taxes?”
The woman continued, “As well as you’re no longer part of any HOA or any government anything. Your house is a write-off. It’s tax free on any upgrades to your house. They can never take your house after that. Generational wealth. So think about this.”
Check out her video.
@realkipforce Just sharing this free information to you guys do with it what you want ##freethinking #generations #money #people ♬ original sound – realkipforce
Here’s how people responded.
One person asked a question that a lot of folks are probably thinking about…
Another TikTokker is counting on this happening for them.
And one viewer said most states allow this, but no word on the tax break.
So what’s the truth?
In Texas there is section of the tax code that allows for tax exemption, but only if the property is used exclusively for human burial.
Basically, once you bury somebody, you can’t live there and you can’t sell it.
So… yeah. Good luck with that, gurl!